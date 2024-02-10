Citigroup Downgrades ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) to Sell

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $13.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $20.00. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential downside of 15.53% from the company’s previous close.

ZI has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $24.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.84.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZI

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Up 1.9 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NASDAQ:ZI opened at $15.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.26, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.17. ZoomInfo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $12.36 and a fifty-two week high of $30.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

In related news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $73,552.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 50,953 shares in the company, valued at $748,499.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ZoomInfo Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in ZoomInfo Technologies by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 84.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in ZoomInfo Technologies by 222.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.59% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.