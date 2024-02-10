Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 527,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 60,247 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $86,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Alliance raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 186.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 23,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,914,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 20,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,384,000 after buying an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of American Tower by 4.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 765,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,805,000 after purchasing an additional 35,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter worth approximately $6,151,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $194.44. 1,903,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,254,556. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $154.58 and a twelve month high of $219.10. The company has a market cap of $90.64 billion, a PE ratio of 127.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $206.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 444.45%.

Several analysts recently commented on AMT shares. Scotiabank started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC started coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.54.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

