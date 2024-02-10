Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 30.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 669,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,296 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.15% of Zoetis worth $116,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ZTS. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in Zoetis by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 60,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Zoetis by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC grew its stake in Zoetis by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 24,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZTS. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Zoetis from $190.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Zoetis from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.78.

Zoetis Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded up $1.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $197.32. 2,234,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,886,274. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $151.03 and a 12-month high of $201.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $192.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.59 billion, a PE ratio of 40.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.88.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.432 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.16%.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total value of $176,689.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,233.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total value of $176,689.89. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,233.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at $10,052,116.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,346 shares of company stock worth $3,139,405 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Featured Articles

