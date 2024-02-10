Citigroup Inc. Has $134.23 Million Stock Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 59.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,188,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 443,117 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $134,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 14.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Fiserv by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 122,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,846,000 after purchasing an additional 14,913 shares during the last quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,001,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Fiserv by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 443,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,110,000 after purchasing an additional 62,945 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Trading Up 0.5 %

FI stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $144.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,095,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,529,763. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.99 and a 52 week high of $145.87. The stock has a market cap of $86.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $216,993.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,350,600.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $216,993.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,350,600.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher M. Foskett sold 25,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $3,432,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,184,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 311,038 shares of company stock valued at $41,389,939. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $152.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Fiserv from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.39.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Further Reading

