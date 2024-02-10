Citigroup Inc. Purchases 2,170,733 Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,464,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,170,733 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 4.16% of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $143,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 653.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.80. The stock had a trading volume of 3,993,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,581,886. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.07. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 52 week low of $30.46 and a 52 week high of $43.89.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

