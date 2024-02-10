Citigroup Inc. Purchases 99,754 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 56.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 99,754 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.14% of AON worth $89,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AON. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AON during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of AON during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of AON during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of AON during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AON by 44.3% during the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AON alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lester B. Knight acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $301.97 per share, with a total value of $15,098,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,463,980. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AON shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of AON from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of AON from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $328.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $351.00 to $321.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of AON in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $334.93.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AON

AON Stock Performance

AON stock traded up $5.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $312.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,085,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,515. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $303.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $318.65. Aon plc has a fifty-two week low of $280.89 and a fifty-two week high of $347.37.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. AON had a net margin of 19.17% and a negative return on equity of 1,150.40%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.89 EPS. Analysts predict that Aon plc will post 15.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

About AON

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.