Citigroup Inc. Sells 223,839 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Citigroup Inc. reduced its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,733,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223,839 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 2.49% of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF worth $124,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 69,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 15,932 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 5,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

CIBR stock traded up $1.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.17. The company had a trading volume of 817,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,332. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $38.41 and a twelve month high of $59.33. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.99.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a dividend of $0.1658 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

