Citigroup Raises Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) Price Target to $34.00

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $33.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $51.25.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

ARWR stock opened at $32.56 on Wednesday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $20.67 and a 52 week high of $42.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.08.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.46). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 163.32% and a negative return on equity of 90.77%. The business had revenue of $3.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 94.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will post -3.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 57,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $1,860,092.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,715,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,181,802.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Douglas B. Given sold 2,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total transaction of $110,792.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 129,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,936,800.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 57,499 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total transaction of $1,860,092.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,715,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,181,802.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,139 shares of company stock valued at $6,471,839 in the last 90 days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 94.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 65.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

Featured Stories

