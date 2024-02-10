Civista Bancshares, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:CIVB)

Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 12th.

Civista Bancshares has raised its dividend by an average of 11.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Civista Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 29.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Civista Bancshares alerts:

Civista Bancshares Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:CIVB opened at $15.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.73 million, a P/E ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Civista Bancshares has a one year low of $14.02 and a one year high of $21.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Stephens dropped their price target on Civista Bancshares from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Civista Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Read Our Latest Report on CIVB

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 7.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,167,078 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,307,000 after purchasing an additional 82,776 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 576,602 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,896,000 after buying an additional 46,686 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 509,159 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,271,000 after buying an additional 41,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 342.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 37,023 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Civista Bancshares by 128.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 53,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 30,070 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

About Civista Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Civista Bancshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Civista Bank that provides community banking services. It collects a range of customer deposits; and offers commercial and agriculture, commercial and residential real estate, farm real estate, real estate construction, consumer, and other loans, as well as letters of credit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Civista Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civista Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.