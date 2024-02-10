CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Stock Position Increased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 206,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned 0.06% of CME Group worth $41,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CME. RB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,709,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in CME Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in CME Group by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Derek Sammann sold 1,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total transaction of $413,494.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,152,746.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $1,203,017.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,512,739.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Derek Sammann sold 1,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $413,494.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,746.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,103 shares of company stock worth $3,971,672 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CME has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays downgraded CME Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $244.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.89.

CME Group Price Performance

Shares of CME stock opened at $205.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $207.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.01 and a 12 month high of $223.80. The company has a market capitalization of $73.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.48.

CME Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.51%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

