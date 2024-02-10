Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) Trading 7.7% Higher

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI)’s share price was up 7.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $118.84 and last traded at $118.84. Approximately 45,679 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 72,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $110.32.

CIGI has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $121.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Colliers International Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares lowered shares of Colliers International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up previously from $109.00) on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.89.

The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.49 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.73%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 0.6% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 7.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 8.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. 63.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers transaction brokerage services, including sales, leasing, and debt finance services, as well as landlord and tenant representation services; capital markets and investment services; and mortgage investment banking services.

