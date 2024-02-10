Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $953.60 million for the quarter.

Coloplast A/S Stock Up 10.2 %

Coloplast A/S stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.00. The company had a trading volume of 524,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,343. Coloplast A/S has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $14.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.49 and its 200-day moving average is $11.26.

Coloplast A/S Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.1498 per share. This is a boost from Coloplast A/S’s previous dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th.

About Coloplast A/S

Coloplast A/S engages in the development and sale of intimate healthcare products and services in Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company operates through Chronic Care, Continence Care, Voice and Respiratory Care, Interventional Urology, and Advanced Wound Care segments.

