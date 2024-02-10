Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Homestead Advisers Corp

Homestead Advisers Corp lowered its holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,588 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp owned about 0.14% of Comfort Systems USA worth $8,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 685,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,527,000 after purchasing an additional 24,124 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the second quarter worth about $253,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the second quarter worth about $283,000. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the second quarter worth about $7,053,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Comfort Systems USA Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of FIX traded up $3.33 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $240.50. The stock had a trading volume of 266,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,883. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.45. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.71 and a fifty-two week high of $241.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FIX

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Rhoman J. Hardy purchased 784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $191.32 per share, for a total transaction of $149,994.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,228.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Rhoman J. Hardy purchased 784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $191.32 per share, for a total transaction of $149,994.88. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,228.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.40, for a total transaction of $580,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,246,605.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.