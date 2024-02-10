Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Acquires New Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Moderna by 16.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 66,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,877,000 after purchasing an additional 9,401 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in Moderna by 43.4% in the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 119.6% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 5,666 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Moderna by 12.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 227,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,460,000 after buying an additional 24,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Moderna by 2.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,801,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,029,000 after buying an additional 48,851 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Moderna

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $4,500,450.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,531,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,121,610.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total transaction of $4,500,450.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,531,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,121,610.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total value of $84,727.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,632 shares in the company, valued at $398,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,899 shares of company stock valued at $10,732,838 over the last quarter. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MRNA shares. Oppenheimer upgraded Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. HSBC upgraded Moderna from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Moderna in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Moderna from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.96.

Moderna Stock Down 6.7 %

Moderna stock opened at $87.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.69. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $177.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.18.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

