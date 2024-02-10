Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Acquires New Shares in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,127 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $637,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Steph & Co. lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 74 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 101.5% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 90 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 888.9% during the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director W Craig Jelinek sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.93, for a total value of $5,487,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 216,212 shares in the company, valued at $148,306,297.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $662.30, for a total value of $927,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,922 shares in the company, valued at $9,220,540.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director W Craig Jelinek sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.93, for a total value of $5,487,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 216,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,306,297.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,752 shares of company stock valued at $9,377,669. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on COST. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $755.00 in a research report on Friday, January 19th. StockNews.com raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Northcoast Research lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $620.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price target on Costco Wholesale from $635.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $659.96.

Read Our Latest Report on COST

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $723.40 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $465.33 and a 12-month high of $728.17. The company has a market capitalization of $320.99 billion, a PE ratio of 49.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $669.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $599.52.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.07. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The company had revenue of $57.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.81%.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.