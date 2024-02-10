Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Acquires Shares of 3,157 Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 3,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 50,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,703,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 162,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,000,000 after acquiring an additional 12,751 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 312,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,897,000 after buying an additional 41,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 165,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,367,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.39.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM stock opened at $89.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $138.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.52. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $87.23 and a one year high of $103.79.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 116.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 103.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $942,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 198,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,703,629.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

