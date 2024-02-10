Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Invests $272,000 in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,420 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 109,667.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041,103 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Boeing by 599.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,522,410 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $321,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,827,485 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Boeing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,773,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Boeing by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,585,234,000 after buying an additional 872,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,819,108 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $7,774,723,000 after buying an additional 868,582 shares during the last quarter. 61.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Boeing from $306.00 to $279.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Northcoast Research upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $217.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Boeing in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Boeing from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.63.

Boeing Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $209.20 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $176.25 and a one year high of $267.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $232.38 and a 200-day moving average of $217.43.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.14 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.75) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

