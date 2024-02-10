Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Makes New Investment in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 130,632.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,784,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,343,859,000 after acquiring an additional 9,776,533 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $1,175,255,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at $433,134,000. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 24,982.9% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,538,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,608,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,583,053,000 after acquiring an additional 969,222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC began coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $285.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $300.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Caterpillar from $216.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $284.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total value of $6,899,070.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,886,667.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total transaction of $3,101,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,774,001.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 21,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.52, for a total value of $6,899,070.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,092 shares in the company, valued at $19,886,667.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,194 shares of company stock valued at $13,000,471. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $317.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $290.15 and a 200 day moving average of $273.53. The company has a market cap of $161.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $204.04 and a 12-month high of $334.87.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $5.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.47. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 15.41%. The company had revenue of $17.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.04 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.82%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in the United States and internationally. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track and multi-terrain, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

