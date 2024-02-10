Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Purchases New Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 130.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 158,407 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $10,292,000 after purchasing an additional 89,700 shares during the last quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,038,000. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 379.1% in the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,233,043 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $80,111,000 after purchasing an additional 975,669 shares during the last quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 867.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,453,000 after purchasing an additional 158,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $60.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $65.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.77. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12-month low of $48.81 and a 12-month high of $68.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

