Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Purchases Shares of 8,042 Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,042 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.9% during the second quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 224,129,192 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $13,178,796,000 after acquiring an additional 12,422,073 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 0.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,090,043 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $767,346,000 after acquiring an additional 50,848 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,021,929 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $779,983,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334,651 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,035,799 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $285,732,000 after acquiring an additional 118,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $267,173,000. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,626,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.85 per share, for a total transaction of $97,374,932.55. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 240,160,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,373,586,294.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 8,720,708 shares of company stock worth $505,766,000. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $57.47 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $50.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.31. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.12 and a fifty-two week high of $67.67.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.29. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 25.39% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 15.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Mizuho cut Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on OXY

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.