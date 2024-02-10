Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Takes $229,000 Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 409 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.4% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.7% during the second quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.4% during the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 668 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 69 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.78, for a total value of $43,730.82. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,677,720.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 69 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.78, for a total transaction of $43,730.82. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,677,720.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 129 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $635.47, for a total value of $81,975.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,307,161.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,575 shares of company stock valued at $6,602,686 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $812.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $166.65 billion, a PE ratio of 96.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $726.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $634.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $405.37 and a 12 month high of $815.32.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The information technology services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.30%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $750.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $675.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $780.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on ServiceNow from $765.00 to $870.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $750.93.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

