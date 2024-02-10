Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 15,238 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 114,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,238 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $11,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 105,280.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,417,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,227,354,000 after purchasing an additional 54,365,954 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $702,606,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,835,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,136,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,621,089 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 115.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,993,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $158,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 8,901.6% during the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 880,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,090,000 after acquiring an additional 871,114 shares during the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other Emerson Electric news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.20 per share, with a total value of $882,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 148,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,101,404.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Trading Up 0.8 %

Emerson Electric stock opened at $103.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $76.94 and a one year high of $105.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.99 billion, a PE ratio of 5.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $94.78 and its 200 day moving average is $94.13.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 69.33%. The company had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.06.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

