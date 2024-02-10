Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires 17,616 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,616 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Welltower were worth $8,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WELL. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Welltower in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Welltower by 117.8% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Welltower by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Welltower by 188.5% in the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Welltower stock opened at $87.66 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $89.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.83. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.18 and a 1 year high of $93.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 182.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a current ratio of 3.37.

WELL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Raymond James raised shares of Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.79.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

