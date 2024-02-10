Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Buys 3,475 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in McKesson were worth $11,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its holdings in McKesson by 313.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 62 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in McKesson in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.54.

McKesson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $501.35 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $475.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $451.23. McKesson Co. has a 52 week low of $331.75 and a 52 week high of $519.75. The company has a market capitalization of $66.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.44.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $80.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.93 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 262.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $6.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 27.54 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.24%.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McKesson Company Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.