Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $12,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 417,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,215,000 after purchasing an additional 18,387 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797 shares during the period. Choreo LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 16.1% in the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 97.1% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 10,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $210,819.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,518.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MPC opened at $169.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $154.78 and its 200 day moving average is $149.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.67. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $104.32 and a fifty-two week high of $173.32.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.77. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $36.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to purchase up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MPC shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup began coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $159.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.00.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Further Reading

