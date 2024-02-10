Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Grows Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 14.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 68,495 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,840 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $7,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $503,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ross Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 673,713 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $76,096,000 after purchasing an additional 30,056 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 119,049 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $13,447,000 after purchasing an additional 28,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,450,366 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $163,819,000 after buying an additional 162,385 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Stock Performance

Shares of ROST stock opened at $145.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.81. The company has a market cap of $49.11 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.00 and a 12-month high of $146.42.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 38.83% and a net margin of 8.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th were given a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 26.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ROST shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Ross Stores in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Gordon Haskett upgraded Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.05.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

