Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases 8,104 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,411 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 8,104 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $8,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Hikari Tsushin Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the third quarter valued at about $344,000. Sandbar Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter worth approximately $306,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,077 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,887,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 2,149,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.91 per share, for a total transaction of $122,345,231.82. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 230,200,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,100,729,178.39. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 8,720,708 shares of company stock worth $505,766,000. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of OXY opened at $57.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.31. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $55.12 and a 1 year high of $67.67.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.05 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The business’s revenue was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 15.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.29.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

