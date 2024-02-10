Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,433 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $8,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Davidson Investment Advisors increased its position in Constellation Brands by 2.0% in the third quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 78,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,764,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth $222,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Constellation Brands in the third quarter worth $41,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 70.0% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 218,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,983,000 after buying an additional 89,822 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 79.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,994,000 after buying an additional 5,253 shares during the period. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on STZ shares. TheStreet lowered Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Argus lowered Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.24.

Constellation Brands Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:STZ opened at $242.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $210.15 and a 1-year high of $273.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.62.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 42.13%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total transaction of $88,746,200.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,629,409.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Featured Stories

