Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,193,046 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,083,419 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. were worth $103,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BVN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 24,960.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,270 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 9,965 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,703 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 14,350.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 7,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Stock Performance

Shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $15.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,336. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 52-week low of $6.45 and a 52-week high of $15.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, mining, concentration, smelting, and marketing of polymetallic ores and metals in Peru, the United States, Asia, and Europe. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

