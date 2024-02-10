Comparing DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) and EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER)

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) and DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for EverQuote and DigitalOcean, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EverQuote 0 1 5 0 2.83 DigitalOcean 1 4 6 0 2.45

EverQuote presently has a consensus price target of $16.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.29%. DigitalOcean has a consensus price target of $35.40, suggesting a potential downside of 10.20%. Given EverQuote’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe EverQuote is more favorable than DigitalOcean.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

EverQuote has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DigitalOcean has a beta of 1.79, indicating that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares EverQuote and DigitalOcean’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EverQuote -16.67% -34.24% -24.17% DigitalOcean -3.73% -16.09% 1.99%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.9% of EverQuote shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.5% of DigitalOcean shares are held by institutional investors. 38.5% of EverQuote shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of DigitalOcean shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares EverQuote and DigitalOcean’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EverQuote $320.52 million 1.63 -$24.42 million ($1.61) -9.62 DigitalOcean $675.01 million 5.02 -$27.80 million ($0.26) -151.62

EverQuote has higher earnings, but lower revenue than DigitalOcean. DigitalOcean is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EverQuote, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

DigitalOcean beats EverQuote on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc. operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It also engages in online business activities. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc., and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc. in November 2014. EverQuote, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About DigitalOcean

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings. Its users include software engineers, researchers, data scientists, system administrators, students, and hobbyists. The company's customers use its platform in various industry verticals and for a range of use cases, such as web and mobile applications, website hosting, e-commerce, media and gaming, personal web projects, managed services, and others. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

