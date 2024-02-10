Comparing Koninklijke Vopak (OTC:VOPKF) & Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA)

Koninklijke Vopak (OTC:VOPKF – Get Free Report) and Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Koninklijke Vopak and Plains All American Pipeline, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Koninklijke Vopak 0 0 0 0 N/A Plains All American Pipeline 2 3 3 1 2.33

Plains All American Pipeline has a consensus target price of $16.90, indicating a potential upside of 9.74%. Given Plains All American Pipeline’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Plains All American Pipeline is more favorable than Koninklijke Vopak.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

23.0% of Koninklijke Vopak shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.1% of Plains All American Pipeline shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Plains All American Pipeline shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Koninklijke Vopak and Plains All American Pipeline’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Koninklijke Vopak N/A N/A N/A $2.21 14.07 Plains All American Pipeline $57.34 billion 0.19 $1.04 billion $1.34 11.49

Plains All American Pipeline has higher revenue and earnings than Koninklijke Vopak. Plains All American Pipeline is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Koninklijke Vopak, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Koninklijke Vopak and Plains All American Pipeline’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Koninklijke Vopak N/A N/A N/A Plains All American Pipeline 2.28% 9.96% 4.06%

Dividends

Koninklijke Vopak pays an annual dividend of $0.77 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Plains All American Pipeline pays an annual dividend of $1.27 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.2%. Koninklijke Vopak pays out 34.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Plains All American Pipeline pays out 94.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Plains All American Pipeline has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Plains All American Pipeline is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Plains All American Pipeline beats Koninklijke Vopak on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Koninklijke Vopak

Koninklijke Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases, and oil products worldwide. The company owns and operates terminals, including storage tanks, jetties, truck and rail loading stations and pipelines, as well as provide access to road, rail, and pipeline networks. It operates 78 terminals in 23 countries with a storage capacity of 36.6 million cbm. The company was founded in 1616 and is headquartered in Rotterdam, the Netherlands.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL). The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars. This segment provides terminalling, storage, and other facilities-related services, as well as merchant activities. The Natural Gas Liquids segment provides gathering, fractionation, storage, transportation, and terminalling activities. This segment also involved in ethane, propane, normal butane, iso-butane, and natural gasoline, as well as crude oil refining processes. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Plains GP Holdings, L.P.

