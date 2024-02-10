Comparing Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) and e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF)

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) and e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.4% of e.l.f. Beauty shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of e.l.f. Beauty shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Oddity Tech and e.l.f. Beauty’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oddity Tech $324.52 million 7.95 $21.73 million N/A N/A e.l.f. Beauty $578.84 million 16.65 $61.53 million $2.26 77.26

Analyst Recommendations

e.l.f. Beauty has higher revenue and earnings than Oddity Tech.

This is a summary of current ratings for Oddity Tech and e.l.f. Beauty, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oddity Tech 0 3 4 0 2.57 e.l.f. Beauty 0 4 7 1 2.75

Oddity Tech presently has a consensus target price of $49.29, indicating a potential upside of 7.99%. e.l.f. Beauty has a consensus target price of $162.58, indicating a potential downside of 6.89%. Given Oddity Tech’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Oddity Tech is more favorable than e.l.f. Beauty.

Profitability

This table compares Oddity Tech and e.l.f. Beauty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oddity Tech 11.02% 31.25% 17.80% e.l.f. Beauty 14.53% 28.98% 18.77%

Summary

e.l.f. Beauty beats Oddity Tech on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oddity Tech

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds and scales digital-first brands to disrupt beauty and wellness industries. The company serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, deploying data science to identify consumer needs, and developing solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products. It owns IL MAKIAGE and SpoiledChild brands. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel with additional office in New York, New York.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors. The company was formerly known as J.A. Cosmetics Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. in April 2016. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

