Comparing TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) and Hilltop (NYSE:HTH)

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) and Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for TowneBank and Hilltop, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TowneBank 0 3 2 0 2.40 Hilltop 0 2 0 0 2.00

TowneBank presently has a consensus target price of $28.75, suggesting a potential upside of 3.87%. Hilltop has a consensus target price of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.46%. Given TowneBank’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe TowneBank is more favorable than Hilltop.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TowneBank $941.58 million 2.14 $153.71 million $2.07 13.37 Hilltop $1.57 billion 1.29 $109.65 million $1.69 18.30

This table compares TowneBank and Hilltop’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

TowneBank has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Hilltop. TowneBank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hilltop, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares TowneBank and Hilltop’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TowneBank 16.33% 8.09% 0.95% Hilltop 7.00% 5.20% 0.65%

Volatility & Risk

TowneBank has a beta of 0.9, meaning that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hilltop has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.0% of TowneBank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.3% of Hilltop shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of TowneBank shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 28.9% of Hilltop shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

TowneBank pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Hilltop pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. TowneBank pays out 48.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hilltop pays out 37.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. TowneBank has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years and Hilltop has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. TowneBank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

TowneBank beats Hilltop on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TowneBank

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured and unsecured personal loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investments; commercial loans for working capital, business expansion, and equipment and machinery purchases; and mortgage loans, as well as real estate acquisition, development, and construction loans. In addition, it provides other services, such as safe deposit boxes, treasury management services, direct deposit of payroll and social security checks, and automatic drafts for various accounts, as well as online, mobile, and on-call banking services. Further, the company offers documentation services to accomplish tax deferral to investors; investment and asset management services; commercial mortgage brokerage services; and other financial services, such as financial, retirement, and estate planning services, as well as assistance on various investment options comprising alternative investments, annuities, margin accounts, convertible bonds, and pension and profit-sharing plans. Additionally, it provides residential real estate, relocation, property management, vacation rentals, and title and settlement services; and originates residential mortgage loans. The company also offers life, property, casualty, and vehicle insurance services; and employee benefit programs, such as health, dental, vision, and disability insurance. It operates in Richmond, Virginia, the Greater Hampton Roads region in southeastern Virginia, northeastern North Carolina, Raleigh, Charlotte, Greensboro, and Greenville, North Carolina. TowneBank was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Portsmouth, Virginia.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc. provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance. This segment also provides treasury management, wealth management, asset management, check cards, safe deposit boxes, online banking, bill pay, trust, and overdraft services; and estate planning, management and administration, investment portfolio management, employee benefit accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as automated teller machines. The Broker-Dealer segment offers public finance services that assist public entities in originating, syndicating, and distributing securities of municipalities and political subdivisions; specialized advisory and investment banking services; advice and guidance to arbitrage rebate compliance, portfolio management, and local government investment pool administration; structured finance services, which include advisory services for derivatives and commodities; and sells, trades in, and underwrites U.S. government and government agency bonds, corporate bonds, and municipal bonds, as well as mortgage-backed, asset-backed, and commercial mortgage-backed securities and structured products. This segment also provides asset and liability management advisory, clearing, retail, and securities lending services. The Mortgage Origination segment offers mortgage, jumbo, Federal Housing Administration, Veterans Affairs, and United States Department of Agriculture loans. Hilltop Holdings Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

