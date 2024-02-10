Comparing Vox Royalty (NASDAQ:VOXR) & Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE)

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) and Vox Royalty (NASDAQ:VOXR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Coeur Mining has a beta of 1.79, meaning that its stock price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vox Royalty has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Coeur Mining and Vox Royalty’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coeur Mining $785.60 million 1.31 -$78.11 million ($0.07) -38.50 Vox Royalty $8.51 million 10.10 $330,000.00 N/A N/A

Profitability

Vox Royalty has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Coeur Mining.

This table compares Coeur Mining and Vox Royalty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coeur Mining -3.78% -9.23% -4.59% Vox Royalty 3.24% 0.96% 0.81%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Coeur Mining and Vox Royalty, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coeur Mining 0 2 5 0 2.71 Vox Royalty 0 0 2 0 3.00

Coeur Mining presently has a consensus price target of $3.75, suggesting a potential upside of 39.15%. Vox Royalty has a consensus price target of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 74.42%. Given Vox Royalty’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Vox Royalty is more favorable than Coeur Mining.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.6% of Coeur Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.3% of Vox Royalty shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Coeur Mining shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Vox Royalty beats Coeur Mining on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coeur Mining

(Get Free Report)

Coeur Mining, Inc. explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,279 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada. Further, it markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc. in May 2013. Coeur Mining, Inc. was incorporated in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Vox Royalty

(Get Free Report)

Vox Royalty Corp. operates as a mining royalty and streaming company. The company holds a portfolio of 62 royalties and streaming assets, as well as 2 royalty options. It operates in Australia, Canada, Peru, Brazil, South Africa, Mexico, the United States, Madagascar, the Cayman Islands, and Nigeria. Vox Royalty Corp. was founded in 2014 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.