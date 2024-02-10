Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.20.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Compass Minerals International from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Compass Minerals International from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th.

Compass Minerals International stock opened at $20.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.81. The stock has a market cap of $853.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.18. Compass Minerals International has a 12-month low of $18.88 and a 12-month high of $41.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.19). Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $341.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.84 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Compass Minerals International will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -41.10%.

In other Compass Minerals International news, Director Joseph E. Reece purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.24 per share, with a total value of $106,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,840. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMP. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Compass Minerals International by 123.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 8,391 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 5,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

