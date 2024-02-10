Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.19), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $341.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.84 million. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 4.97% and a positive return on equity of 4.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Compass Minerals International updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Compass Minerals International Stock Performance

NYSE:CMP traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,080,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,016. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $853.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.18. Compass Minerals International has a 52 week low of $18.88 and a 52 week high of $41.15.

Compass Minerals International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -41.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compass Minerals International

In other Compass Minerals International news, Director Joseph E. Reece bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.24 per share, for a total transaction of $106,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $339,840. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CMP. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 335.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 32,738 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 117.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Compass Minerals International during the 4th quarter valued at $4,508,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 141.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 108,164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 63,414 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Compass Minerals International from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Compass Minerals International from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.20.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

