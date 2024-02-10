Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.000-0.020 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $211.0 million-$212.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $210.6 million. Confluent also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.170-0.170 EPS.

Confluent Stock Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:CFLT traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $31.72. 11,235,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,932,512. The firm has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.58 and a beta of 0.69. Confluent has a twelve month low of $14.69 and a twelve month high of $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CFLT shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on Confluent from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on Confluent from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on Confluent from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Confluent from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $30.42.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Confluent news, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 4,240 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $79,415.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 127,265 shares in the company, valued at $2,383,673.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Confluent news, insider Erica Schultz sold 50,000 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total transaction of $964,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,245,473.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ying Christina Liu sold 4,240 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $79,415.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 127,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,383,673.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 439,216 shares of company stock worth $10,241,051 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Confluent by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Confluent by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Confluent by 2.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 380,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,267,000 after purchasing an additional 8,830 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Confluent by 1,082.6% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 334,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,891,000 after purchasing an additional 305,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Confluent by 5.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 143,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after acquiring an additional 7,955 shares during the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

Featured Stories

