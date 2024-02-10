Consolidated Lithium Metals (CVE:CLM) Shares Up 20%

Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc. (CVE:CLM – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 20% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 260,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 339,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Consolidated Lithium Metals Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$6.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of -0.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.33, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 3.71.

Consolidated Lithium Metals Company Profile

Consolidated Lithium Metals Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for lithium, molybdenum, and diamond deposits. The company holds interests in the Vallée lithium project located in the La Corne and Fiedmont townships; the Preissac La Corne Lithium portfolio in the La Motte, La Corne, Figuery, and Landrienne townships; and the Baillargé Lithium-Molybdenite Project located in Quebec.

