Contrasting Augmedix (NASDAQ:AUGX) & Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL)

Augmedix (NASDAQ:AUGX) and Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Augmedix has a beta of -0.14, meaning that its share price is 114% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heritage Global has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.6% of Augmedix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.1% of Heritage Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.0% of Augmedix shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of Heritage Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Augmedix 0 0 0 0 N/A Heritage Global 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Augmedix and Heritage Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Augmedix currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 38.25%. Heritage Global has a consensus target price of $5.25, suggesting a potential upside of 86.83%. Given Heritage Global’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Heritage Global is more favorable than Augmedix.

Profitability

This table compares Augmedix and Heritage Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Augmedix -49.55% -2,702.83% -53.58% Heritage Global 29.71% 34.60% 23.65%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Augmedix and Heritage Global’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Augmedix $30.93 million 5.80 -$24.45 million ($0.51) -8.51 Heritage Global $46.91 million 2.23 $15.49 million $0.47 5.98

Heritage Global has higher revenue and earnings than Augmedix. Augmedix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Heritage Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Heritage Global beats Augmedix on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Augmedix

Augmedix, Inc. provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. Its platform offers Augmedix Live that provides synchronous medical note documentation and point of care support; Augmedix Notes that offers asynchronous medical documentation based upon previously recorded visits; Augmedix Prep that provides patient demographics, past medical history, medication changes and other points from the patient's health record; and Augmedix Go, a self-service mobile software application. The company enables clinicians to access its applications through mobile devices, such as smartphones or Google Glass. It serves health systems and specialty groups. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Heritage Global

Heritage Global Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides market making, acquisitions, refurbishment, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets. Heritage Global Inc. acts as an adviser, as well as a principal, acquiring, or brokering manufacturing facilities; surplus industrial machinery and equipment; industrial inventories; charged-off receivable portfolios; and business enterprises. The company was formerly known as Counsel RB Capital Inc. and changed its name to Heritage Global, Inc. in August 2013. Heritage Global, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

