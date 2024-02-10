Contrasting First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) and NSTS Bancorp (NASDAQ:NSTS)

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) and NSTS Bancorp (NASDAQ:NSTS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares First Capital and NSTS Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Capital 24.96% 13.91% 1.12% NSTS Bancorp -1.83% -0.19% -0.06%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.9% of First Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.8% of NSTS Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of First Capital shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of NSTS Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Capital $51.24 million 1.81 $12.79 million $3.83 7.25 NSTS Bancorp $7.58 million 6.75 $30,000.00 ($0.04) -240.50

This table compares First Capital and NSTS Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

First Capital has higher revenue and earnings than NSTS Bancorp. NSTS Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Capital, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for First Capital and NSTS Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A NSTS Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

First Capital has a beta of 0.65, suggesting that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NSTS Bancorp has a beta of 0.08, suggesting that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Capital beats NSTS Bancorp on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Capital

First Capital, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans. It also provides residential mortgage loans, construction loans for residential and commercial properties, and commercial real estate loans, as well as commercial business loans. In addition, the company originates mortgage loans for sale in the secondary market and sells non-deposit investment products; and offers various secured or guaranteed consumer loans comprising automobile and truck loans, home equity loans, home improvement loans, boat loans, mobile home loans, credit cards and other personal loans, and loans secured by savings deposits, as well as unsecured consumer loans. First Capital, Inc. was founded in 1891 and is based in Corydon, Indiana.

About NSTS Bancorp

NSTS Bancorp, Inc. operates as a savings and loan holding company for North Shore Trust and Savings that provides banking products and services in Illinois. The company offers interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposit accounts; and one- to four-family residential mortgage, multi-family and commercial real estate mortgage, construction, home equity, and consumer loans. It operates through full-service banking offices in Lake County, Illinois; and one loan production office in Chicago. The company was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Waukegan, Illinois.

