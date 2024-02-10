Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.50.
CPRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPRT. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Copart in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Copart by 101.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in Copart during the first quarter worth $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in Copart by 87.1% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 694 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in Copart by 100.0% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 720 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of CPRT opened at $50.91 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.63 and its 200-day moving average is $48.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30 and a beta of 1.22. Copart has a 12-month low of $33.62 and a 12-month high of $51.53.
Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.90 million. Copart had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 22.45%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Copart will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
