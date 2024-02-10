Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Stock Position Boosted by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 353,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,918 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc.’s holdings in Copart were worth $15,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its stake in shares of Copart by 99.0% in the third quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 2,005,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,438,000 after acquiring an additional 998,195 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Copart by 100.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 784,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,815,000 after buying an additional 394,170 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Copart by 108.7% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 674,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,068,000 after buying an additional 351,467 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in Copart by 83.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 6,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC boosted its stake in Copart by 100.0% during the third quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 703,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,305,000 after buying an additional 351,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

CPRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Copart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

Shares of CPRT traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.91. 3,139,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,597,529. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.63 and its 200 day moving average is $48.62. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.62 and a fifty-two week high of $51.53. The company has a market cap of $48.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30 and a beta of 1.22.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The business services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. Copart had a return on equity of 22.45% and a net margin of 33.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $987.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 100,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.83, for a total transaction of $5,021,119.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 50,681,963 shares in the company, valued at $2,525,482,216.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 320,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total value of $15,052,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

