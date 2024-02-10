Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.570-2.670 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.580. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Cousins Properties also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.57-2.67 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CUZ. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Cousins Properties from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Cousins Properties from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Cousins Properties from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Cousins Properties stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,995,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,636,340. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 41.60 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.76. Cousins Properties has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $27.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.87.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $197.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.47 million. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 10.33% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cousins Properties will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 232.73%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,681,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,143,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,746 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cousins Properties by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,217,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $331,093,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015,078 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cousins Properties during the 4th quarter worth $18,873,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cousins Properties by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,906,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $425,603,000 after acquiring an additional 412,779 shares during the last quarter.

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office buildings located in high-growth Sun Belt markets.

