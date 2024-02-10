Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 36,146 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the previous session’s volume of 100,742 shares.The stock last traded at $15.98 and had previously closed at $16.09.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Crescent Capital BDC from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

The company has a market capitalization of $597.44 million, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.67.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $48.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.12 million. Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 32.94%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from Crescent Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.17%. Crescent Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 106.49%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Crescent Capital BDC during the first quarter valued at $185,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 96.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 89,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after acquiring an additional 43,779 shares during the period. Ares Management LLC raised its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 54.0% during the first quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 657,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,710,000 after acquiring an additional 230,593 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 48.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 797.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 62,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 55,739 shares during the period. 47.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is as a business development company private equity / buyouts and loan fund. It specializes in directly investing. It specializes in middle market. The fund seeks to invest in United States.

