Critical Analysis: Alimco Financial (OTCMKTS:ALMC) versus Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR)

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Free Report) and Alimco Financial (OTCMKTS:ALMC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Ideal Power and Alimco Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ideal Power -6,090.32% -62.45% -55.72% Alimco Financial N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ideal Power and Alimco Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ideal Power 0 0 1 0 3.00 Alimco Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

Ideal Power currently has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 151.05%. Given Ideal Power’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ideal Power is more favorable than Alimco Financial.

This table compares Ideal Power and Alimco Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ideal Power $200,000.00 213.31 -$7.19 million ($1.53) -4.69 Alimco Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Alimco Financial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ideal Power.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

18.4% of Ideal Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Alimco Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of Ideal Power shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 35.1% of Alimco Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Ideal Power has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alimco Financial has a beta of 0.07, suggesting that its stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ideal Power beats Alimco Financial on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ideal Power

Ideal Power Inc. focuses on the development and commercialization of its bidirectional bipolar junction TRANsistor solid-state switch technology. The company offers SymCool Power Module designed to meet low conduction loss needs of the solid-state circuit breaker market. It serves electric and hybrid electric vehicles, electric vehicle charging, renewable energy and energy storage system power converters, uninterruptible power supplies for data centers, industrial motor drives, solid-state circuit breakers, distribution and transmission switches and controls, and other industrial and military markets. The company was formerly known as Ideal Power Converters Inc. and changed its name to Ideal Power Inc. in July 2013. Ideal Power Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Alimco Financial

Alimco Financial Corporation focuses on business financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Alliance Semiconductor Corporation and changed its name to Alimco Financial Corporation in 2017. Alimco Financial Corporation was founded in 1985 and is based in West Palm Beach, Florida.

