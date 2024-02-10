CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Bought by Choreo LLC

Choreo LLC raised its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Choreo LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the second quarter worth approximately $1,177,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,818.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 173.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 63.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $6,327,178.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 311,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,195,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 9,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.14, for a total value of $2,330,153.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 190,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,293,289.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $6,327,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 311,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,195,392. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 304,050 shares of company stock valued at $76,269,651. Company insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on CRWD. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on CrowdStrike from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $238.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.61.

CrowdStrike Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $329.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.60 and a fifty-two week high of $336.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $272.45 and its 200 day moving average is $208.14.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. The company had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

