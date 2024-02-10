Crown (NYSE:CCK) Given New $96.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CCK has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a buy rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Crown from $123.00 to $122.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Crown from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $101.17.

Shares of CCK opened at $74.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.40. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.15. Crown has a fifty-two week low of $69.61 and a fifty-two week high of $96.35.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.19). Crown had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Crown will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crown news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.96, for a total value of $682,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,238,973.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Crown during the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies rigid packaging products in Pennsylvania and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The Americas Beverage segment manufactures recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, and aluminum caps.

