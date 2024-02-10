CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Declares $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, April 26th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

CTS has a dividend payout ratio of 5.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

CTS Price Performance

CTS stock opened at $45.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.78. CTS has a 52 week low of $35.50 and a 52 week high of $49.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTS ( NYSE:CTS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $124.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.51 million. CTS had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CTS will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CTS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens dropped their price objective on CTS from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Sidoti downgraded CTS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen increased their price target on CTS from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CTS

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in CTS by 140.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 728 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in CTS by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 986 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in CTS during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CTS by 218.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,112 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CTS in the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides sensors and actuators for use in passenger or commercial vehicles; connectivity components for telecommunications infrastructure, information technology, and other high-speed applications; switches, temperature sensors, and potentiometers supplied to multiple markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

