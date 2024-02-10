CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD) Shares Up 5.5%

Shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:EVD – Get Free Report) rose 5.5% on Thursday . The company traded as high as €68.40 ($73.55) and last traded at €66.75 ($71.77). Approximately 200,334 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 35% from the average daily volume of 148,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at €63.30 ($68.06).

CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA Trading Down 1.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.92. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 57.74 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €62.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is €59.79.

About CTS Eventim AG & Co. KGaA

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market in Germany, Italy, Switzerland, Austria, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the United States, Finland, Spain, Denmark, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events.

