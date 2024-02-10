Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) Issues Earnings Results

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.91) by ($0.12), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $2.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 million. Curis had a negative net margin of 473.04% and a negative return on equity of 153.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.40) earnings per share.

Curis Stock Down 2.3 %

Curis stock opened at $10.41 on Friday. Curis has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Curis

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRIS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Curis by 137.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 126,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 73,232 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in shares of Curis by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 40,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 11,660 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Curis by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 43,275 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Curis by 235.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 70,848 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 49,748 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Curis by 175.2% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 116,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 74,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on CRIS shares. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Curis in a report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Curis from $51.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

About Curis

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include Emavusertib, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation.

